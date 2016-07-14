KINSHASA, July 14 The Democratic Republic of
Congo on Thursday expelled two Global Witness activists who were
investigating logging practices in its vast forests, the
government said.
The Central African country accused the Global Witness
employees of inciting a community living on the edge of a
logging area to revolt, something the London-based NGO denied.
"Such behaviour ... would put this country in danger and, at
the very least, (risk) the peace that is very valuable to us,"
Environment Minister Robert Bopolo said, announcing that he had
told the two investigators - a Canadian and a German - to leave.
Last year, Global Witness reported that Congo's biggest
logging companies were systematically and illegally plundering
the Congo Basin, undermining efforts to protect the world's
second largest rainforest.
In April Congo signed a $200 million deal with donors to
tackle deforestation and reduce carbon emissions.
"The accusations levied against us are completely false,"
said Alexandra Pardal of Global Witness. "This was a routine
mission ... to meet with communities living on the edge of
logging sites in the region to find out whether the benefits
promised by logging companies had materialised."
China accounts for two-thirds of Congo's timber exports, the
Global Witness report last year found.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Mark
Heinrich)