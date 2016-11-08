KINSHASA Nov 8 Two of the most popular radio
stations in Democratic Republic of Congo were jammed on Tuesday
for the fourth day in a row, drawing criticism of the government
from the United States and opposition groups.
Radio France Internationale (RFI) and the U.N.-funded Radio
Okapi have been unavailable since the morning of Nov. 5, hours
before a banned protest against President Joseph Kabila's plan
to stay in power beyond the end of his mandate this year.
According to the Central African country's constitution,
Kabila is due to step down when his second mandate ends on
December 19. His ruling coalition and some opposition members
have agreed to delay the vote until April 2018, citing a lack of
preparation, but the main opposition bloc rejects the accord.
The United States said in a statement late on Monday it was
"deeply troubled" by the radio signal outages, which it called a
"government infringement on press freedoms and the Congolese
people's access to information".
"Press freedoms and the right to assemble peacefully are
essential components of democracy," the statement added.
The government has not commented on the outages, which
France has also called "unacceptable". RFI is often cut off
during a protest but outages usually last only one day and it is
rare for other stations to be affected.
Since Burkina Faso's long-ruling President Blaise Compaore
was ousted in 2014 by mass protests against a bid to extend his
mandate, African governments have occasionally shut off radio
and internet during tense periods in order to quell opposition.
Georges Kapiamba, President of the Congolese Association for
Access to Justice (ACAJ), said he hoped that Western authorities
would add those responsible for the Congo outages to targeted
sanctions lists.
"The signal cuts ... are additional proof that the Congolese
government is following closely in the footsteps of Burundi and
the international community should therefore take action," he
said on Tuesday, referring to the east African country's violent
repression of those opposed to Pierre Nkurunziza's third term.
Anti-Kabila protests in Congo have often turned violent and
the United Nations says security forces killed at least 48
citizens during demonstrations in September.
The violence, and other signs that the opposition is being
suppressed, prompted Washington to impose sanctions on a
Congolese general and a former senior police official in
September.
The European Union has also said it will prepare economic
sanctions on Congo unless it holds its delayed presidential and
parliamentary elections next year.
