LONDON, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Abuses linked
to mining in countries such as Myanmar and Colombia are being
overlooked by technology companies focused only on eliminating
"conflict minerals" from war-torn parts of Africa in their
supply chains, researchers said on Thursday.
In Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), competition for
mineral resources has fuelled two decades of conflict in its
eastern provinces, including a 1998-2003 war that killed
millions, mostly from hunger and disease.
Congo's supply of tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold - metals
used in smartphones, batteries and laptops - has been under
scrutiny since 2010, when U.S. laws required U.S.-listed firms
to ensure supply chains were free from "conflict minerals".
Yet the same minerals are being quarried in areas controlled
by armed groups — sometimes using child labour — in countries
such as Myanmar, Bolivia and Rwanda, according to research
published by Verisk Maplecroft on Thursday.
The problem for tech companies was being able to trace the
metals used in their products to the source mine or smelter, the
risk consultancy group said in a report.
"The problem is because this is so far down the supply
chain, it's difficult for technology companies to know if those
minerals they're using are coming from irresponsibly managed
operations," said Stefan Sabo-Walsh of Verisk Maplecroft.
Sabo-Walsh told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that in the
most extreme cases the minerals are excavated using forced
labour in order to buy weapons and fund violence.
A CONVOLUTED PROCESS
After minerals are mined, they are sold to a middleman and
usually taken to the country's capital, where the raw metal is
extracted and blended with other metals, the report said.
The blend is exported to a country such as China and then
transformed for use in tech products.
The complicated process "further muddies supply chain
transparency efforts" for companies that strive to only use safe
and ethical extraction, Verisk Maplecroft said.
Tin, which is used in tablet computers and smartphones, was
ranked as having the highest risk for labour rights violations
at illegal mines.
Bolivia, Myanmar and Indonesia, some of the largest
tin-producing countries, pose an "extreme risk" for child labour
at tin mines, the research showed.
Some smaller mines are not run by armed groups but still
hurt the environment and local communities and are difficult to
police, Sabo-Walsh said.
At illegal mines, waste water runoff often makes its way
into local water sources, polluting the supply, he said.
"Organisations need to be aware of the bigger picture when
sourcing minerals from different countries – otherwise they risk
a consumer backlash or regulatory penalties from the raft of
emerging supply chain legislation," he said in a statement.
