* Mining asset sale over for now - Gecamines exec
* State miner says 40 pct of funding needs met
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Congo's state-owned
mining company Gecamines has no plans to sell further assets to
help it fund an ambitious five-year drive to turn it into a
major producer after two decades of dwindling output, Chief
Executive Ahmed Kalej Nkand said.
Gecamines, which owns dozens of exploration concessions in
the country's copper-producing south and has stakes in more than
20 mining companies, has sold assets including a 20 percent
stake in Glencore-operated Mutanda Mining last year.
It was expected to put more on the block as it battles to
meet its aim of boosting copper output to 100,000 tonnes a year
in 2015, up from around 20,000 tonnes at the moment.
But Kalej Nkand said there were no further plans for sales
to help it meet its funding needs, estimated at $631 million.
"We said 40 percent of (Gecamines's) funding needs were
covered, and some of those funds came from recent sales. But we
do not expect further sales, at least not to finance the rest of
the plan," he told an industry conference.
Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said the main reason for the
earlier sales was the government's difficulties in contributing
to the cost of Gecamines' overhaul.
"We did an inventory of all the joint ventures that were not
viable ... and we said we have to sell these (stakes) and allow
Gecamines to follow its relaunch strategy," Kabwelulu said.
"Now that Gecamines has the necessary funds, I do not think
we can allow further sales," he said.
He added Gecamines and other state-owned mining bodies, all
aiming to boost Congo's slice of growing global resources
revenues, would no longer accept "useless" joint venture deals,
which did not give them a significant stake.
Neither official specified how much cash was raised through
the divestments.
Success, Kabwelulu said, would come from exploration, on
which Gecamines intends to spend $70 million as part of its
plans. It could then seek partnerships to develop any finds.
The overhaul of Gecamines, once one of Africa's largest
copper producers, is also due to slash its $1.5 billion debt
burden and cut back the number of employees, whose average age
is currently 55.
(Editing by David Lewis)