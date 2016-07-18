* Congo's mining sector battered by low commodity prices
* Govt aims to formalise artisanal mining sector with
cooperatives
* Cobalt prices to rise on demand for electric vehicles
* Chinese traders dominate local market
By Aaron Ross
KOLWEZI, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 18 (Reuters) -
H is toes bursting out of sneakers several sizes too small, a
miner hacks with a pick at the copper and cobalt-laced stone in
southeastern Congo, slowly filling a sack that could earn him
anywhere from a handful to a few hundred dollars.
The 42-year-old father of five, who only gave his first
name, Stany, has done this nearly every day for a decade, after
he quit his maize fields for the comparatively lucrative mines
of Africa's top copper producer.
But unlike most artisanal mining, this is sanctioned by the
Congolese government. As its mining heartland endures mass
layoffs at big mines caused by low commodity prices, small-scale
mining is helping to fill the deficit.
The price of cobalt, a byproduct of copper, is expected to
rise 45 percent by 2020 owing to demand for electric vehicles.
Congo holds about half the world's cobalt reserves.
Seizing the initiative, the national mines ministry has
recognised dozens of cooperatives of workers to exploit 10
square kilometre plots of land owned by state miner Gecamines.
Tens of thousands of people also dig near mines owned by
giants like Glencore and Eurasian Resources Group, as
more than 13,000 jobs have been shed in the formal sector.
Yet, as is often the case, poor local diggers say that it is
savvier, well-capitalised foreign buyers who are cashing in.
They accuse Chinese and Lebanese middlemen of dominating the
market by colluding to drive down prices and rigging their
instruments to understate the weight and tenor of ore they buy.
That could store up trouble if discontent turns into unrest,
as happened in past years in Zambian copper mines, when workers
beat up and killed Chinese mine managers in pay disputes.
At the Musompo market, a smattering of half-built brick and
concrete depots 15 kilometres east of Lualaba province's capital
of Kolwezi, miners and traders said that of the roughly 140
buying firms, almost all are Chinese owned.
COOPERATIVES
Lualaba Governor Richard Muyej would rather see farming and
tourism, which he considers paths to more inclusive, sustainable
development but reluctantly accepts the need to expand small
mining in the near term.
Muyej said giving cooperatives measuring instruments would
help level the playing field between miners and foreign buyers.
Alain Chinois, the Congolese president of a cooperative with
34 members, said he might be forced to turn to foreign investors
to secure the necessary funding. Under his set up, diggers will
receive 60 percent of revenues from the mine while cooperative
members consisting of Congolese traders running them and an
investor -- likely Chinese or Lebanese -- would split the rest.
He said the cooperatives would result in better working
conditions, equipment and access to capital.
"As a cooperative, we can go to a bank as a well-established
group," said Chinois. But he acknowledged that foreign buyers
with money to invest would continue to exert major influence.
At Musompo, Louis, a Chinese buyer who checked London Metal
Exchange prices on his phone between deliveries, sells to a
smelter owned by Congo Dongfang Mining International (CDM), a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese mineral giant Zhejiang Huayou
Cobalt Ltd, China's top cobalt chemicals producer.
According to a January report by Amnesty International, CDM
exports to China before selling to battery manufacturers who
claim to supply electronics companies including Apple,
Samsung SDI and Sony.
Hearing miners' complaints, Louis shrugged: "Those who are
happy with the price sell the product. Those who aren't, leave."
And the old concerns about the dangers and abuses of
artisanal mining haven't gone away. At the Tilwizembe mine where
Stany works, despite its cooperatives, research by Amnesty in
2013 documented deadly accidents and abuse of workers.
But whatever its flaws, few see a viable alternative to more
small-scale mining in the near term.
"I do this because there is nothing else. If something else
came along, I would do it," Stany said.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Susan Thomas)