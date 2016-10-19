KINSHASA Oct 19 Democratic Republic of Congo state miner Gecamines has challenged Freeport McMoRan Inc's sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris, Gecamines said on Wednesday.

Gecamines Secretary-general Deogratias Ngele told Reuters that Gecamines had asserted a right of first offer following Freeport's agreement in May to sell its 56 percent stake in Tenke, one of the world's largest copper mines, to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $2.65 billion.

Freeport did not respond to a request for immediate comment. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Jason Neely)