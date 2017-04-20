Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
BRUSSELS, April 20 Brussels prosecutors are investigating a deal between Belgian company Semlex and the Democratic Republic of Congo to supply biometric passports, a spokesman for the prosecutors' office said on Thursday.
He said the investigation had started in early 2017 but declined to give any further details.
A Reuters special report last week showed that $60 of the price of every $185 DRC passport is channelled to a company registered in the United Arab Emirates, believed to be owned by a close relative of DRC President Joseph Kabila.
Brussels-based Semlex, which has become a leader in providing identity and travel documents for African nations over the past 20 years, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Louise Ireland)
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .