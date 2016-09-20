PARIS, Sept 20 Air France said on
Tuesday it had cancelled its morning flight to Kinshasa amid an
escalation of street violence in the Democratic Republic of
Congo capital over opposition claims the president wants to
extend his mandate.
The airline blamed "the deteriorating local security
situation" for the cancellation of the flight and said it was
following events in Kinshasa carefully.
Armed men early on Tuesday set fire to the headquarters of
one of the country's main opposition parties, leaving at least
two people dead inside, a day after 17 people were killed in
violent clashes between police and anti-government protesters.
