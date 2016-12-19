KINSHASA Militiamen in the eastern Congo city of Butembo attacked a prison on Monday, local residents said, sparking a gun battle with security forces amid heightened tensions on the last day of President Joseph Kabila's mandate.

"Since this morning, there have been incursions by the Mai Mai (militia). They wanted to liberate prisoners at the central prison," Fabrice Kakubuzi, a local activist told Reuters. "They want to take advantage of the day to liberate prisoners."

A police spokesman said that the militiamen were trying to loot but were pushed back by security forces.

