UPDATE 1-Oil prices rise on expectation of output cut extension
* Relentless rise in U.S. drilling caps gains (Adds Saudi and analyst comments, updates prices)
PARIS Oct 27 France has no way of assessing the turnout figures in a constitutional referendum in Congo Republic that will allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to stand for a third term next year, the French president's office said on Tuesday.
Congo's electoral commission said turnout in Sunday's referendum was 72 percent, a figure dismissed as a fantasy by the opposition, which said its call for a boycott had been widely observed. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Relentless rise in U.S. drilling caps gains (Adds Saudi and analyst comments, updates prices)
LIMA, May 7 Peru's finance ministry has authorized state-run oil firm Petroperu to sell up to $2 billion in bonds to help finance the modernization of its main refinery, Talara.