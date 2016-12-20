Demonstrators chant slogans against plans of Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila to stay in office past the end of his term, during a protest in central Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Residents chant slogans against Congolese President Joseph Kabila behind their closed door during demonstrations in the streets of the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Residents chant slogans against Congolese President Joseph Kabila during demonstrations in the streets of the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A grafitti against Congolese President Joseph Kabila is seen on the road during demonstrations in the streets of the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 20, 2016. The grafitti reads, 'Kabila go away'. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila attends the signing ceremony of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes, at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

KINSHASA Former colonial power Belgium said on Tuesday that it will "re-examine" its relations with Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila after he failed to step down when his mandate expired on Monday.

Kabila, who has ruled since 2001, was required by constitutional term limits to leave office but his government says the presidential election to replace him cannot take place until 2018.

"As there is no inclusive agreement, relations between Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo will be re-examined, with the greatest circumspection for any new engagement with the current authorities," the statement said.

