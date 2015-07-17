BRAZZAVILLE, July 17 A mass meeting of politicians, academics and other figures proposed changes to the Republic of Congo's constitution on Friday which could pave the way for their veteran leader to stay in power, a move decried by the opposition.

Opposition parties who largely boycotted the "national dialogue" dismissed it as a stage-managed effort to let 71-year-old President Denis Sassou N'guesso get round age and term limits and run again in elections next year.

Political tensions are rising in several African countries where long-ruling leaders are coming up against constitutional limits on their rule.

Dozens have died in Burundi in clashes between security forces and crowds protesting against their president's decision to stand for a third term.

Rwandan lawmakers this week backed a motion to let President Paul Kagame run again, last year, Burkina Faso's long-time leader Blaise Compaore surrendered power after days of mass protests against a plan to change his country's constitution.

N'guesso, who has ruled oil-producing Congo for a total of 31 years during two spells since 1979, is barred by age and term limits in the current constitution from seeking another mandate.

He has not said whether he will stand again, but his party and other supporters have been calling for a revision of the constitution.

In response, N'guesso called the week-long national dialogue, involving 629 people from political parties and religious and civil society organisations, to discuss electoral and institutional reforms.

The final declaration from the meeting proposed fixing the minimum age for presidential candidates at 30 without mentioning an upper limit. Among other measures, it also proposed renewable five-year presidential terms, again with no mention of a curb on how many.

"The debate on the constitution is a false debate orchestrated by the presidential majority. The current constitution should remain in place; there is nothing to change in it," said Joseph Kignoumbi-Kiamboungou from the leading UPADS opposition party, which boycotted the talks.

The central African country's government was not immediately available for comment.

N'guesso has said he expects to hold a referendum to decide on any changes needed to the constitution. (Reporting by Severin Bondenga; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens)