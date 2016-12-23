KINSHASA Dec 23 Congolese politicians have agreed in principle to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila leaves office by the end of 2017, opposition leaders said on Friday, an unexpected breakthrough after dozens died in anti-government protests this week.

In return, the draft deal says the constitution cannot be changed to let Kabila stand for a third term, a prime minister will be named from the main opposition bloc and opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi will oversee implementation of the deal, Martin Fayulu and Jose Endundo told Reuters.

A government spokesman declined to comment.

Kabila's mandate expired on Tuesday but he has remained in office as a presidential election scheduled for last month was postponed until at least April 2018. He has declined to publicly commit to not changing the constitution. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams)