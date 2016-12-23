KINSHASA Dec 23 Congolese politicians have
agreed in principle to a deal under which President Joseph
Kabila leaves office by the end of 2017, opposition leaders said
on Friday, an unexpected breakthrough after dozens died in
anti-government protests this week.
In return, the draft deal says the constitution cannot be
changed to let Kabila stand for a third term, a prime minister
will be named from the main opposition bloc and opposition
leader Etienne Tshisekedi will oversee implementation of the
deal, Martin Fayulu and Jose Endundo told Reuters.
A government spokesman declined to comment.
Kabila's mandate expired on Tuesday but he has remained in
office as a presidential election scheduled for last month was
postponed until at least April 2018. He has declined to publicly
commit to not changing the constitution.
