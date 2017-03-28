KINSHASA, March 28 Congo's conference of
Catholic bishops has withdrawn as mediator in talks between the
government and opposition after implementation of a deal that
would ensure elections are held this year stalled, an official
with the body said on Tuesday.
"We think that there's no longer anything to do," Donatien
Nshole, secretary general of the conference known as CENCO, told
Reuters. "We have given all our time and all our energy and in
the meantime pastoral work suffers."
(Reporting By William Clowes in Kinshasa, writing by Edward
McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and John Stonestreet)