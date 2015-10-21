* President accused of seeking to extend rule
* Four people die of gunshot wounds on Tuesday
* Referendum on constitution planned on Sunday
(Adds arrests, charges, comment from Hollande)
BRAZZAVILLE, Oct 21 Security forces in Congo
Republic's capital fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse
hundreds of protesters, a day after police killed four
opposition supporters.
Protests began in early October against a referendum that
critics say is a ploy by President Denis Sassou Nguesso to
prolong his grip on power, much as protests have broken out in
Burundi, Burkina Faso and other African counties where leaders
tried to remain in power.
Sunday's vote in Congo Republic will decide whether to
amend the constitution to raise the age limit and number of
terms a president can serve. If the changes are made,
71-year-old Sassou Nguesso is widely expected to run for
re-election next year, although he has not stated his intention
to do so. He has been in office 31 of the past 36 years.
Early on Wednesday, the crowd marched towards the police
station in the southern district of Makelekele chanting
anti-government slogans and "We will rise up".
They built barricades and burnt tyres as army reinforcements
arrived to support police, who had been forced to withdraw.
Residents carrying belongings on their heads fled the area amid
a thick cloud of tear gas, a Reuters witness said.
By midday, most protesters had withdrawn from the street.
Police later arrested and briefly detained 18 opposition
activists who were attempting to hold a press conference in the
Diata neighbourhood of the capital, witnesses said.
Authorities opened an investigation into activists,
including Clement Miérassa and Guy Romain Kifouissia, for
possession of Molotov cocktails and summoned them to appear on
Thursday before the prosecutor, said state prosecutor Oko Ngatse
Ngakala.
"This is a total fabrication," Mierassa told Reuters,
speaking of the accusation.
On Tuesday, four people were killed when police opened fire
on protesters in both Brazzaville and the coastal oil hub
Pointe-Noire.
Interior Minister Raymond Zephyrin Mboulou condemned
Tuesday's protests in a radio address overnight and warned
leaders and participants they would be held accountable.
Sixteen people have been called in for interrogation over
the protests in which three members of the security forces were
seriously wounded and the houses of five politicians set ablaze,
he said.
BOYCOTT
Western response to the protests was muted.
"Sassou can consult his people. That's part of his right and
the people must respond," French President Francois Hollande
said in a statement. Opposition leaders vowed to organise
further protests and to boycott Sunday's vote.
"We are using all democratic means so that Sassou Nguesso
cannot succeed in his project," said Guy Romain Kinfoussia, a
senior member of opposition alliance FROCAD, in an interview
late on Tuesday. "We will be back on the streets."
Francois Conradie, analyst at South Africa-based NKC
Independent Economists, warned that violence in Congo Republic
was likely to get worse this week. Ethnic tension and an
expected rise in oil wealth are raising the stakes, he said.
