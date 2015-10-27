BRAZZAVILLE Oct 27 More than 92 percent of
voters in Congo Republic approved a change to the constitution
that will allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a
third consecutive term at elections next year, results of a
referendum showed on Tuesday.
Turnout in the referendum held on Sunday was 72 percent,
according to figures read by the electoral commission on radio.
The opposition boycotted the poll and a senior opposition leader
said it should be annulled due to low turnout.
(Reporting by Philon Bondenga; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Catherine Evans)