By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, July 29 Tens of thousands of President
Joseph Kabila's supporters rallied in Democratic Republic of
Congo's capital on Friday in a growing stand-off with opposition
parties who have accused him of trying to cling to power.
Crowds packed the 50,000-seat Tata Raphael Stadium chanting
"Kabila", wearing t-shirts bearing his face. "The people want
Kabila to remain in power as long as possible," Tekis Mulaila, a
senator from Kabila's PPRD party, told Reuters.
The president, in power since 2001, is required by
constitutional term limits to step down at elections scheduled
for Nov. 27.
But his supporters have said logistical problems may force a
delay and have called for a "national dialogue" on the vote - an
announcement that the opposition has dismissed as a ruse to
postpone the poll.
People waved flags of parties in Kabila's ruling coalition
and politicians urged support for Kabila and the dialogue,
expected to begin next month.
Two days earlier, even bigger crowds filled the streets of
Kinshasa to welcome home long-time opposition leader Etienne
Tshisekedi after two years of medical leave.
Tshisekedi is expected to lead another demonstration on
Sunday.
More than 40 people died during violent protests in January
2015 against revisions to the electoral law that could have
delayed the election by years.
Moves by other leaders to extend their rule have triggered
mass protests in Burundi, Burkina Faso and other countries in
recent years.
Ballarmin Biamungu, a member of the majority coalition's
Alliance of Democratic Forces of Congo (AFDC) party, said he
expected Kabila to leave power once the presidential election
was organised, without giving a date.
"Kabila is a big democrat," he said. "I think he will
respect his word."
