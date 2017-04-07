Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
DAKAR, April 7 Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila named a former member of the largest opposition party as prime minister on Friday, a move likely to further divide Kabila's opponents after talks to negotiate his exit from power broke down last week.
A statement from the presidency named Bruno Tshibala the prime minister of a new transitional government meant to organise a presidential election by the end of this year following Kabila's refusal to step down when his mandate expired in December. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks and Angus MacSwan)
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .