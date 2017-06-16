KINSHASA, June 16 Former U.N. Secretary-General
Kofi Annan and nine former African presidents have warned that
the future of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in "grave
danger" due to the failure to organise an election to replace
President Joseph Kabila.
Kabila refused to step down at the end of his constitutional
mandate last December, adding to uncertainty in the vast,
mineral-rich central African nation, where regional wars from
1996-2003 killed millions of people.
An agreement between Kabila's ruling coalition and
opposition leaders calls for the presidential election to take
place by the end of this year, but delays in registering voters
and mobilising financing make that increasingly unlikely.
"The failure to organise elections in late 2016, in
conformity with the constitution of the DRC, has created an
acute political crisis," Annan and former presidents including
South Africa's Thabo Mbeki and Nigeria's Olusegun Obasanjo said
in a statement issued late on Thursday.
"We feel obliged to sound the alarm before it is too late,"
it added.
Dozens died last year in violent anti-government protests in
major cities, and an insurrection in the centre of the country
has killed hundreds and displaced 1.3 million more since last
August.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Gareth Jones)