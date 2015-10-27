BRAZZAVILLE Oct 27 A senior opposition leader
in Congo Republic on Tuesday dismissed a referendum result
showing overwhelming approval for a change in the constitution
to allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third
consecutive term.
"This result is a fantasy," Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, secretary
of the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy party told
Reuters. The opposition boycotted Sunday's election and he said
official figures showing 72 percent turnout were fabricated.
