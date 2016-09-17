By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 A senior adviser to
Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila said on
Friday he was on a "pleading mission" to Washington to press
U.S. officials to support talks between the government and
opposition on setting up new elections and not to impose
sanctions that could hurt the process.
In an interview with Reuters, Barnabe Kikaya said he had
updated U.S. officials and lawmakers on talks under way to form
an interim government in Congo and insisted that Kabila was not
seeking to extend his term.
"I'm in a pleading mission because there are two resolutions
that were pending in the House to impose sanctions on Congolese
officials," Kikaya said. "My mission is to plead with American
officials and to prove to them that sanctions are not a solution
to help us resolve our problems."
Washington has threatened sanctions against political
figures over delays in the vote that had been set for November.
The mining-rich country has never had a peaceful transition of
power and the delay has led to protests and arrests.
Most major opposition parties are boycotting the talks,
saying they are part of a plan by Kabila to justify staying in
power beyond the end of his mandate in December, when he is due
to step down under the constitution.
The opposition has insisted that presidential elections
should be held first, but the government has argued for local
elections to take place before.
Under a compromise worked out between the sides,
presidential and legislative elections would occur
simultaneously provided there was funding for it, Kikaya said.
A senior State Department official said the United States
supported talks that included the opposition and civil society,
but there was still a lack of clarity over precisely what the
agreement would include.
"We want to see what it would say," the official told
Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We want to make
sure that the Congolese government includes political
opposition, civil society in these discussions."
The United States insisted again on Friday it was ready to
consider additional targeted sanctions against individuals who
sought to undermine Congo's democratic institutions and the
election process.
"We're ready to consider targeted sanctions under those
circumstances," the official said, adding: "It is something
we're exploring and looking at."
Kikaya denied that Kabila was seeking to stay in power and
pushed back at accusations that the delay in the election was
"purposefully engineered."
The constitution "means a lot to him and he will not violate
it," said Kikaya, "And he has said it time and again."
Asked why Kabila had not publicly stated he was not seeking
to extend his term, Kikaya said: "He has made it clear at every
opportunity. It is written in the constitution that he can't and
the constitution hasn't changed."
Kikaya added: "He cannot say it. We are in Africa ... where
if Kabila had to say that ... from that time on he loses all
authority."
Washington had made it clear to Congo's leaders that the
election process had to be inclusive and in keeping with the
constitution and agreements among political parties, the State
Department official said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)