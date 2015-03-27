(Adds quotes, context)
By Aaron Ross
BRAZZAVILLE, March 27 The President of Congo
Republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, said on Friday he expected a
referendum on a change to the constitution that would allow him
to stand next year for a third term at the helm of the
oil-producing nation.
Sassou Nguesso has ruled the central African country for
most of the last 35 years and any bid to extend his tenure would
be closely watched on a continent where several leaders are
approaching the end of their mandates.
In an interview with Reuters Sassou Nguesso declined to say
if he wanted another term, but acknowledged that a referendum
would be sought that would make it possible for him to stay in
power.
"A moment will come when we will decide for the people to
pronounce (on a constitutional revision) by referendum," he said
at the presidential palace in the capital Brazzaville.
"We must not link my candidature to the debate over the
constitution. The debate over the constitution is going to take
place and the moment will come when I will pronounce," he said.
The constitution of 2002 limits the number of presidential
terms to two and excludes candidates of more than 70 years of
age.
That would rule out the 71-year-old Sassou Nguesso, a former
military commander who took power in 1997 at the end of a civil
war before winning disputed elections in 2002 and 2009. He had
previously ruled the former French colony from 1979 to 1992.
Congo's neighbour the Democratic Republic of Congo is led by
President Joseph Kabila, who is due to stand down at elections
next year. Critics have said he is looking to extend his time in
power.
Last October, the longtime president of Burkina Faso, Blaise
Compaore, surrendered power after days of mass protests against
a plan to change the country's constitution to allow him to
stand for a third term.
Despite oil wealth from offshore deposits, about half of
Congo's population lives in poverty, according to the World
Bank. The country was ranked 152 out of 175 by Transparency
International's 2014 corruption perceptions index.
Sassou Nguesso defended his record and said he had helped
bring stability and development to a country riven by war in the
1990s. He said young people face difficulties but he warned
against any effort to manipulate them into supporting radical
Islam.
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Toni Reinhold)