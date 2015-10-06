* Veteran leader expected to seek third term in 2016
By Philon Bondenga
BRAZZAVILLE, Oct 6 Congo Republic's government
announced on Tuesday it would hold a referendum this month on
constitutional change, in a move that could allow veteran
President Denis Sassou Nguesso to extend his decades-long rule.
The 71-year-old former military commander has ruled Congo
Republic, an oil producer, for all but five years since 1979. He
won his previous terms in disputed elections in 2002 and 2009.
While Sassou Nguesso has not officially declared his
candidacy for the June 2016 presidential election, he is widely
expected to seek a third term. The constitution of 2002 limits
the number of terms to two and excludes candidates over 70.
"The government is charged with putting the constitutional
project at the disposition of the Congolese so that its contents
can be widely diffused and debated," said government spokesman
Thierry Lezin Moungalla late on Monday. The vote will take place
on October 25.
Clément Miérassa, leader of the Congolese Social Democratic
Party (PSDC) which is part of a coalition of opposition parties,
called the announcement a "constitutional coup".
"We will use all possible democratic means to block this
project which is a blow to Congolese democracy," he told Reuters
by telephone, renewing an earlier call for peaceful protests.
AFRICAN LEADERS' TERM LIMITS
With several long-time African leaders approaching term
limits in the coming years, the political manoeuvring in the
former French colony is being closely watched.
A move by Burkina Faso a year ago to change the constitution
to allow President Blaise Compaore to run for a third term led
to a popular uprising that toppled him after 27 years in power.
In neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, street
violence erupted in January amid suspicions the president was
seeking to extend his mandate.
Moungalla said the ruling Congolese Labour Party's
(PCT)campaign will run from Oct 9-23. That will leave little
time for the opposition to organise a counter-campaign, said
Control Risks senior analyst Christoph Wille.
"This is highly likely to play in Sassou's favour," said
Wille. "The opposition is weak and has huge funding constraints
while the president has so much control over the electoral
process and the media."
Still, critics of Sassou whose Mbochi ethnicity dominates
key government posts appear to be growing in confidence. Tens of
thousands of people rallied in the capital to oppose
constitutional change last month in the largest public protest
since the end of the civil war in 1997.
Wille added that there was a risk of localised unrest in the
traditionally stable country, especially in the opposition
strongholds of Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville.
(Additional reporting and writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Ralph Boulton)