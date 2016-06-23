KINSHASA, June 23 Authorities in Democratic
Republic of Congo have arrested a provincial lawmaker accused of
leading a militia that raped about 30 very young girls and
murdered a German engineer and local rights activist, the
justice minister said on Thursday.
Repeated rapes of girls as young as 18 months near the
village of Kavumu in eastern Congo's South Kivu province since
2013 have led to an international outcry and criticism of the
Congolese government for its alleged inaction.
Alexis Thambwe told reporters in the capital Kinshasa that
Frederic Batumike, a deputy from South Kivu province, and 74
members of his militia were arrested this week.
"The militia that works for him recruited a fetishist who
advises the militiamen to rape very young girls to be assured of
having a supernatural protection," Thambwe said.
He added that Batumike is accused of being behind the
murders of Walter Muller, a German engineer working in Congo,
and a Congolese human rights named Evariste Kasali.
Batumike could not be immediately reached for comment.
The director of the U.N. human rights office in Congo, Jose
Maria Aranaz, praised the arrests, saying: "We welcome the
authorities' action to put an end to these horrible practices
and bring those responsible to justice."
Dozens of armed groups operate in lawless eastern Congo,
where a 1998-2003 conflict killed millions of people, mostly
from hunger and disease. Both state and rebel forces have been
accused by rights groups of using rape as a weapon of war.
Rights groups say the government has made some progress in
clamping down on sexual violence but that it remains extremely
prevalent.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross, Editing by Tim Cocks and Angus
MacSwan)