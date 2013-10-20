BRAZZAVILLE Oct 20 A group of Congolese
soldiers who were seized last week by Angolan troops when they
entered the Congo Republic have been freed, a senior local
government official in Congo said.
A detachment of Angolan troops crossed into neighbouring
Congo from Angola's oil-rich enclave of Cabinda and took up
positions in several locations in Congo's Kimongo district,
Congolese sources said.
The incident highlighted tensions around Cabinda, which
belongs to Angola but is separated from the main part of the
country by Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo Republic borders
the enclave to the north.
The FLEC rebellion has fought a low-intensity guerrilla war
there against Angola for decades.
"Our soldiers have been freed and are, at this moment,
heading towards (the city of) Dolisie," Jacques Mouanda, head of
the local government council in Congo's Niari administrative
department, told Reuters.
He said the group had been released on Saturday but declined
to give further details until the soldiers were debriefed by
army officials upon their return.
Angola's ambassador in Brazzaville had previously said he
was not aware of any Angolan troop movements inside Congo, and
denied that his country's army had detained Congolese soldiers.
A senior Congolese officer, who confirmed on Thursday that
troops sent to the area had been encircled and detained, would
not say how many soldiers had been seized.
However, French broadcaster RFI, citing anonymous local
sources, reported that the group numbered as many as 40
Congolese soldiers.
Angola, which possesses one of the region's most capable
militaries, has in the past pursued FLEC separatists beyond its
borders, notably inside Democratic Republic of Congo.
However, Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has
recently said he wanted to help secure peace and stability in
the region through diplomacy rather than military intervention.
The country's last overseas military operation, a mission to
reform the security sector in Guinea-Bissau, was cut short last
year after the Bissau government asked the Angolans to leave.
