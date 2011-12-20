DOLISIE, Congo Republic Dec 20 Chinese firm FORSPAK has begun construction of an 8.1 billion CFA ($16 million) cement plant in the south of Congo Republic, Congo's minister of land reform, Pierre Mabiala, said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes two months after Nigerian cement maker Dangote announced it planned to build a plant that would make Congo a regional exporter.

FORSPAK's cement plant will be completed within 10 months and will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes, Mabiala told reporters at the construction site near Dolisie, in Congo's southwest region.

Congo currently has one cement plant operated by Societe Nouvelle des Ciments du Congo, but it does not produce enough to meet domestic demand.

Dangote said in October it was planning a cement plant with an initial capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year, the latest in a string of projects announced by the company, though it was not immediately clear when construction would start.

It said its plant would cost just $4 million. ($1=503.8850 CFA francs) (Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Greg Mahlich)