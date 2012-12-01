(Adds background)
BRAZZAVILLE Dec 1 A cargo plane crashed into
houses near Brazzaville Maya-Maya airport while attempting to
land in a thunderstorm on Friday, killing at least 32 people, a
Congolese Red Cross official said on Saturday.
"We have already pulled 32 bodies from the crash site, but
there could be more victims," the official said, asking not to
be named. The official said the dead included six crew members.
The Soviet-made Ilyushin-76 cargo plane, operated by local
carrier Trans Air Congo was travelling from Pointe-Noire, the
commercial capital of the Central African state. It crashed into
more than a dozen houses near the airport.
Congo Republic, like its neighbour the Democratic Republic
of Congo and many countries in the region, has one of the
world's poorest aviation safety records due to poor maintenance
and the use of old planes banned from other skies.
In March 2011, another Soviet-made Antonov cargo plane,
operated by the same company, crashed into houses in
Pointe-Noire while attempting to land, killing 23.
(Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing
by Sophie Hares and Janet Lawrence)