BRAZZAVILLE, June 4 Congo Republic has suspended
several independent newspapers for offences including reprinting
an article linking President Denis Sassou Nguesso to the
assassination of military ruler Marien Ngouabi in 1977.
The High Council for Freedom of Communication (CSLC)
suspended L'Observateur, Talassa and Le Trottoir for four months
for "incitement to violence, defamation or dishonouring certain
high authorities of the state".
Nguesso, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, is ruling
the oil-rich Central African nation for a second spell. He was
head of state from 1979 to 1992 after seizing power in a coup,
then staged a comeback in 1997 after a civil war.
The newspapers had republished an article from the magazine
Afrique Education that referred to a letter written by former
defence minister Justin Lekoundzou implicating Nguesso in
Ngouabi's killing in 1997. Sassou Nguesso has never been
formally accused of any participation in Ngouabi's murder and
denies involvement.
A fourth paper, Le Glaive, did not publish the article but
was shut down for two months for refusing to comply with the
council's instructions.
The press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders said
the suspensions were arbitrary and called for them to be lifted
immediately.
"The CSLC now seems to be focusing on censorship and
intimidation instead of doing its job, which is to guarantee
freedom of communication," it said in a statement.
Ngouabi, who came to power in 1969 and promptly declared his
country a Marxist-Leninist state, was assassinated in 1977 by a
military commando. A number of individuals including Ngouabi's
predecessor, Alphonse Massamba-Débat, were convicted and
executed for his killing.
(Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)