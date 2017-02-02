KINSHASA Feb 2 The death on Wednesday of
Congo's opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi leaves opponents of
President Joseph Kabila seriously weakened in their bid to force
Kabila to quit power after he defied constitutional term limits
to stay on last year.
Democratic Republic of Congo has never experienced a
peaceful transition of power and Kabila's refusal to stand down
when his final term expired in December has raised fears the
chronically unstable country could slide back into civil war.
Despite his 84 years and failing health, Tshisekedi known as
"the Sphinx" for his sparse but profound statements, remained
the undisputed leader of the opposition to Kabila. He was
expected to head a transitional council to oversee Kabila's exit
by the end of this year under a deal struck on Dec. 31.
As hundreds of mourners congregated in front of a
hastily-erected, candlelit shrine at his house in the Limete
district of the capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday, many said they
had little faith that anyone else could carry on his legacy.
The founder of the country's first organised opposition
party, the UDPS, in 1982 under former leader Mobutu Sese Seko's
single-party rule, Tshisekedi was admired for remaining outside
the folds of power in a country where many opponents have cycled
in and out of government over the decades.
"He never betrayed the nation," said Rejeton Tshawuke, 35,
his eyes misty, speaking over the loud wails of female mourners.
"We can't invest hope in just anyone. Many opposition leaders
are only interested in money."
"I don't see anyone who can take up the mantle, who can
really take his place," added Jean Bonkadi, a 46-year-old
construction worker.
In an interview on Thursday, Okello Oryem, the Minister of
State for Foreign Affairs in neighbouring Uganda, told Reuters
that the instability almost certain to follow Tshisekedi's death
meant there should be no rush to push Kabila out of office in
accordance with the December deal.
"There might be a need to examine the whole time agreement,"
he said.
"(Tshisekedi's death) might cause some ripples and a
shaking of the system, hence the need for Kabila to continue
holding the country together until such time as things
stabilize."
SUCCESSION
Tshisekedi's credibility with an impoverished and frustrated
population enabled him to mobilise the masses like no other
figure in the country. Tens of thousands lined the streets of
Kinshasa last July for his return from two years abroad for
medical treatment.
But his critics say he failed to leave in place political
structures that could survive him. His absence from Congo
touched off bitter infighting within the UDPS.
His son Felix's rapid ascent within the UDPS ranks has led
to criticism that the party had become a private family
patrimony. He is now tipped to become the next prime minister in
a forthcoming power-sharing government.
There are few obvious opposition leaders to assume
Tshisekedi's leadership role.
The former governor of Congo's copper-mining region, Moise
Katumbi, has consolidated support from several prominent
opposition groupings for a planned presidential bid.
However, Katumbi has been in self-imposed exile since May
after the government accused him of plotting against the state -
charges he denies.
Meanwhile, negotiations on implementing the December deal
had already stalled amid wrangling over the composition of the
power-sharing government, rendering the prospect of an election
by the end the year increasingly remote.
Stephanie Wolters, head of the Peace and Security Research
programme at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria,
said that Tshisekedi's absence would inevitably cause further
delays and could undermine opposition unity.
