KINSHASA Feb 2 The dates below the framed
black-and-white photograph of Etienne Tshisekedi in the
reception hall of the prime minister's offices in Democratic
Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, testify to a fraught and
complicated relationship with power.
Tshisekedi, who died on Wednesday in Brussels at 84, was
named prime minister four times of the country then known as
Zaire, between 1991 and 1997.
His longest stint lasted three-and-a-half months; the
shortest just five days after he purposely omitted a reference
to autocratic ruler Mobutu Sese Seko as "guarantor of the
nation" from his oath of office, and was promptly fired.
Nicknamed "the Sphinx" for not speaking much but causing a
lot of trouble when he did, Tshisekedi was a crusading voice for
political pluralism and democracy in Congo, whose politics since
independence in 1960 from Belgium has been marred by foreign
intervention, civil war, coups and authoritarian rule.
While his popularity in Congo made him impossible to ignore,
his legendary irascibility may have thwarted his hopes of
reaching the summit of Congolese politics.
Now, as Congo experiences its latest political crisis over
President Joseph Kabila's failure to step down at the end of his
constitutional mandate last December, Tshisekedi's absence will
test Congo's divided and often ineffectual opposition.
Tshisekedi began his political career as a close loyalist of
Mobutu but broke ranks in 1982 to found the Union for Democracy
and Social Progress (UDPS).
As the first organized opposition platform at a time of
strict one-party rule, the UDPS endured harsh repression and
Tshisekedi was repeatedly imprisoned. But he tapped into
widespread discontent as Mobutu's kleptocratic rule entered its
third decade and the appeal of his calls to Zairean
"authenticity" wore thin.
UNREALISED POTENTIAL
The post-Soviet democratic wave that swept across Africa
forced Mobutu to accede to multi-partyism in 1990, but he held
onto power for another seven years.
He finally fell in 1997 to an invasion by Rwanda, Uganda and
other neighbouring countries in support of a rebel movement led
by Laurent Kabila. That war and a subsequent 1998-2003 regional
conflict killed millions of Congolese, most from hunger and
disease.
Under the rules of Laurent Kabila and his son, Joseph, who
took power in 2001 after Laurent's assassination, Tshisekedi
reprised his role as opposition leader, presiding over a UDPS
party installed across the vast central African country.
But many, including some collaborators, thought his
legendary stubborness and disdain for what he perceived to be
the establishment squandered repeated opportunities to unseat
entrenched rulers.
He called for a boycott of the 2005 constitutional
referendum and also sat out the 2006 presidential vote, Congo's
first free elections in over 40 years, won by Joseph Kabila.
He finished runner-up to Kabila in the 2011 presidential
election, a vote international observers said was marred by
widespread fraud.
Foreign diplomats and investors were wary of the
unpredictable Tshisekedi who, in turn, harboured lingering
suspicions of the western powers who had backed the
anti-communist Mobutu during the Cold War.
"He's someone who attacked ferociously but didn't know how
to take power," said Jean Omasombo, Congo expert at the Royal
Central Africa Museum in Belgium.
He spent much of his latter years outside the country
receiving medical treatment as Congo spiralled toward
constitutional crisis.
Dozens have died in anti-government protests over the last
two years, including about 40 last month when Kabila failed to
step down at the end of his term.
Under a deal cut on Dec. 31, Tshisekedi was set to take the
top post in a transitional council that would oversee Kabila's
exit by the end of this year.
His son, Felix Tshisekedi is tipped to be named prime
minister in a forthcoming power-sharing government, though no
other opposition leader has proved able to match his mobilising
prowess or reputation for principled opposition.
"Etienne Tshisekedi represented true political resistance in
our country," said Chantal Muya, a law student, hours after the
leader's death. "We don't know what will come after Tshisekedi."
(Additional reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko; Editing by
David Gregorio)