ABIDJAN Democratic Republic of Congo's government confirmed on Tuesday that two bodies discovered by villagers were those of two U.N. investigators who disappeared this month in an area wracked by a violent uprising.

"It's now a certainty. It is the two investigators. We identified the third body in the grave with them as their Congolese interpreter," Communications Minister Lambert Mende said.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Louise Ireland)