BRUSSELS Dec 16 Belgium advised against all
travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday and urged
citizens whose presence was not essential to leave its former
colony due to fears of violence in planned anti-government
protests.
Condemning the expulsion of two Belgian television crews,
Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said in a statement: "Belgian
citizens who remain in the country are requested to exercise
utmost caution, in particular during movements."
An updated travel advice on his ministry's website cited as
reasons for avoiding the DRC: "political tensions, recent
measures taken by the authorities to suppress rights and
freedoms, the expulsion of Belgian journalists, rumours of the
closure of certain airports, the possible restriction of
Internet communications and the risk of new demonstrations".
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)