DAKAR, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Conflict has
forced at least 1.5 million people to flee their homes within
the Democratic Republic of Congo this year - more than triple
the number uprooted within Syria and five times the number
within Iraq, an aid group said on Monday.
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) warned that ethnic
violence was escalating in the central African country, which
saw the world's highest level of new displacement last year.
More than 922,000 people were driven from their homes by
conflict within Congo in 2016, compared with 824,000 in Syria
and 659,000 in Iraq, according to the Internal Displacement
Monitoring Centre (IDMC), which is part of the NRC.
"DRC's largely forgotten crisis ... superseded all other
crises in terms of the number of people forced to flee their
homes," Ulrika Blom, the NRC's country director for Congo, said
in a statement.
"Even Syria or Yemen's brutal wars did not match the number
of new people on the move in DRC last year."
Ethnic violence in Congo, Africa's second-largest country,
has spread and worsened since December when President Joseph
Kabila refused to step down at the end of his mandate.
The number of displaced throughout Congo has more than
doubled to 3.7 million since August 2016, according to the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Analysts fear growing violence in Congo could spark a repeat
of the conflicts between 1996-2003, mostly in the east, in which
millions died, mainly from hunger and disease.
Dozens of armed groups continue to fight over natural
resources and prey on the civilian population, with the Kamuina
Nsapu insurrection that erupted in the Kasai-Central province in
August seen as the most serious threat to stability in Congo.
"What's important to understand is that each time families
have to flee, their resilience for rebuilding their lives is
broken down even further," Elizabeth Rushing, a senior strategic
advisor at the IDMC, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"This erosion of the social and economic fabric ... feeds
into state fragility and violence."
More than 31 million people - one person every second - were
uprooted in their home country in 2016 because of conflicts and
disasters, and numbers will grow unless underlying causes like
climate change and political turmoil are tackled, the NRC said.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Emma Batha.
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience.
Visit news.trust.org)