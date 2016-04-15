By Aaron Ross
| KINSHASA, April 15
KINSHASA, April 15 Helicopter attacks against
former militia fighters in southern Congo Republic have
destroyed civilian infrastructure and caused many residents to
flee, a Catholic bishop said on Friday.
The bombardment in the Pool region has gone on for about 10
days, but it is not yet clear whether anyone has been killed,
Louis Portella Mbuyu said in an interview on Radio France
Internationale.
"The bombings have provoked alarm as well as forced and
precipitous displacement of the population," said Mbuyu, the
bishop in Kinkala, the regional capital. "Again this Wednesday,
there were some bombings not far from Kinkala, in the village of
Soumouna."
Witnesses reported that a primary school was struck last
week but no one was hurt because it was hit very early in the
morning, Mbuyu said.
The Congolese government says it is attacking military bases
linked to Frederic Bintsamou, better known as Pastor Ntumi, who
led a militia that fought President Denis Sassou Nguesso during
and after a 1997 civil war.
The authorities blame Bintsamou and former militiamen for
raids on military, police and local government offices in the
capital, Brazzaville, on April 5, in which 17 people died. The
violence followed a contested presidential election last month
.
Sassou Nguesso, who has ruled oil-rich Congo for 32 of the
last 37 years, won the March 20 poll with 60 percent of the
vote. Opposition candidates dismissed the official results as
fraudulent.
In a statement earlier this week, U.N. High Commissioner for
Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said he had received "very
alarming reports" about operations against opposition leaders
and supporters following the elections. The accusations include
mass arrests, torture and killings.
Zeid said reports from the Pool were difficult to verify
because of lack of access to the area, which lies around 70
kilometres (43 miles) southwest of Brazzaville.
Tresor Nzila, executive director of the Congolese
Observatory of Human Rights, said he could not reach the
targeted areas when he visited the Pool last week but questioned
the need to bomb a militia that officially disarmed over a
decade ago.
"It's bizarre because there was a disarmament,
demobilisation and reinsertion," he told Reuters. "The army is
present in the Pool. The gendarmerie and police are there as
well."
