KINSHASA, Sept 9 Three people were killed in
riots on Friday near a border crossing between Democratic
Republic of Congo and Zambia that serves as the main export
route for Congolese copper, Congo's government said.
Authorities in both countries closed the border in response,
Christabel Mulala, the mayor of the Zambian border town of
Chililabombwe, told Reuters.
Clashes between young protesters and police broke out in the
Congolese town of Kasumbalesa after a money changer was killed
overnight, Congo's government spokesman Lambert Mende told
Reuters.
It was not immediately clear who the three people killed on
Friday were, or how they were killed.
"(The demonstrators) accuse the police of being indolent,"
Mende said.
Eric Monga, the local president of Congo's chamber of
commerce, said trucks were being held 10 km (6 miles) away from
the Congolese side of the border after rioters burned vehicles
and administrative buildings.
Congo, Africa's leading copper producer, mined nearly 1
million tonnes of the metal last year. Nearly all of the
country's copper exports pass through the Kasumbalesa crossing.
