GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N.
calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else
it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed
upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on
Tuesday.
"The already dire situation in the Kasai provinces of the
Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to deteriorate,
spreading to other provinces and across the border with Angola,"
Zeid told the U.N. Human Rights Council.
"Unless I receive appropriate responses from the Government
regarding a joint investigation by 8 June, I will insist on the
creation of an international investigative mechanism for the
Kasais."
