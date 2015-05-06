KINSHASA May 6 Democratic Republic of Congo's
new national airline on Wednesday promised cheaper and safer air
travel in a country long known for its notoriously poor
transport infrastructure.
Air travel in Congo has been dogged by lax safety standards,
frequent crashes and poor service. All domestic carriers are
banned from operating inside the European Union for safety
reasons.
Congo Airways, whose launch is set for June 30, will aim "to
relieve the pain of Congolese" and its first plane, an Airbus
320, is being painted in preparation for the inaugural
flight, the airline's director general Claude Kirongozi said.
Negotiations over the purchase of a second Airbus should be
concluded within a week, he added.
"The air travel organised by the companies that have
preceded us was not safe," Kirongozi told Reuters in an
interview. "These planes will be maintained. We are going to
respect the maintenance programme."
The two Airbuses will initially serve eight Congolese hubs,
including the capital Kinshasa, the eastern city of Goma and the
copper mining centre of Lubumbashi.
The airline expects to buy more planes in the next two to
three years to expand its coverage to 54 domestic airports and
foreign destinations, said Kirongozi.
With few paved roads in a country the size of Western
Europe, essential services often depend on airplanes belonging
to the large U.N. peacekeeping mission while traders must
navigate long and expensive routes combining river, road and
rail travel.
Kirongozi said tickets on Congo Airways would be cheap
enough for ordinary Congolese to purchase, and he decried prices
on private carriers that can run as high as $900 for a two-hour
flight from Kinshasa to Goma.
Only a handful of companies fly between Congo's major
cities.
Congo's last national airline, Air Zaire, went bankrupt in
the 1990s.
The company's investors, which include state-owned mining
company Gecamines and Congo's freight management office, are all
public entities but Kirongozi said the company intended to open
itself to private investment as it expands its operations.
Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive told Reuters
in January it was in talks with Congo to purchase stakes in a
national carrier, but Kirongozi denied that Congo Airways had
ever had discussions with the company.
