By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, March 16 Democratic Republic of Congo
freed a U.S. diplomat on Monday, a day after he was arrested at
a pro-democracy meeting, but the African activists detained with
him were kept in custody.
Security forces made around 40 arrests on Sunday when they
broke up a news conference in the capital Kinshasa attended by
activists, journalists and musicians, including Senegalese and
Burkinabe youth leaders visiting Congolese counterparts.
The arrests come at a sensitive time in Congo's politics.
President Joseph Kabila is due to step down next year after
completing his second elected term in office but critics fear
his camp is looking for ways to allow him to stay in power.
Kevin Sturr, a USAID official with the agency's democracy
and good governance program in Congo, was returned to the U.S.
Embassy late Sunday night, Information Minister Lambert Mende
said on Monday.
"There are the three Senegalese and the Burkinabe and their
Congolese accomplices who continue to be questioned," Mende
added. "Each will have his fate ... Either they will be released
or put at the disposition of the public prosecutor."
The meeting in Kinshasa was being organised by a Congolese
movement called Filimbi, which works to encourage youth to
engage in politics.
"This event, sponsored in part by the U.S. government, is
one of many activities the U.S. government supports that involve
youth and civil society as part of our broader commitment to
encourage a range of voices to be heard," the U.S. Embassy said
in a statement.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said
U.S. authorities have not been officially informed about why
Sturr was detained. "Our ambassador in Kinshasa has raised this
at the highest levels with the DRC government," Psaki said.
Congolese government officials and ruling coalition parties
were invited to the event and some attended, it said, describing
the youth groups involved as well-regarded and non-partisan.
The foreign activists arrested included Fadel Barro, a
member of the Senegalese collective of journalists and hip-hop
artists "Y en a Marre", which helped organise protests against
former President Abdoulaye Wade's bid for a third term in 2012.
A member of Burkina Faso's grassroots political group "Balai
Citoyen", which played a leading role in protests that toppled
that country's longtime President Blaise Compaore last year, was
also detained.
Four foreign journalists also arrested at the event were
freed on Sunday.
Mende said on Sunday that Congo's intelligence services
believed the news conference -- billed as an exchange between
African civil society organisations -- was in fact a project
organised by "instructors in insurrection".
At least 40 people were killed in violent protests in
January against a revision of Congo's electoral law that
opponents said was meant to delay the presidential poll.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg,
Catherine Evans and Christian Plumb)