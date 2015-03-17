Goma, DRC, March 17 Congolese intelligence
agents detained at least 10 people in eastern Congo on Tuesday
as they attempted to protest against arrests of pro-democracy
activists in the capital two days ago, witnesses and an
intelligence agent said on Tuesday.
The arrests, following the detentions on Sunday, come at a
sensitive time in Congolese politics. President Joseph Kabila is
due to step down next year when his second mandate expires but
critics accuse his camp of scheming for ways to extend his term.
Activists attempted a sit-in outside the National
Intelligence Agency (ANR) building in the eastern city of Goma
on Tuesday but agents came out of the building and began hitting
them and threatening them with a shovel, two witnesses said.
"About 12 people from (Congolese youth movement) Lucha were
in the process of chanting and waving banners when about a dozen
ANR agents came and pushed everyone to the ground," said Alexis
Bouvy, from Belgian organisation Local Voices who attended the
event and was briefly detained.
The remainder of the protesters, including several Congolese
journalists were still in detention, he added.
Security forces arrested around 40 people on Sunday,
including a U.S. diplomat, as they broke up a news conference in
Kinshasa attended by activists, journalists and musicians from
around the region. The diplomat was later freed.
