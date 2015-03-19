KINSHASA, March 19 Seven Congolese musicians
detained during a raid on a pro-democracy meeting were released
on Thursday, a day after four foreign activists accused of
fomenting unrest were expelled, the Kinshasa government said.
Democratic Republic of Congo's security forces arrested
around 40 people - including musicians, journalists and a U.S.
diplomat - last weekend in a swoop on a news conference
organised by a local youth group in the capital.
The arrests highlighted political tensions in Congo, where
President Joseph Kabila is due to stand down at elections next
year although critics believe he may look to extend his time in
power. They also strained ties with the U.S. government.
The U.S. embassy in Kinshasa has acknowledged partially
sponsoring the news conference.
Government spokesman Lambert Mende said the musicians, who
had been scheduled to perform in an outdoor concert following
the event, were released on Thursday morning.
Mende said he didn't know how many others arrested on Sunday
remained in custody. He said on Wednesday that detainees would
be charged or released "very soon".
Sylvain Lumu, a lawyer representing Filimbi, the Congolese
youth movement that organised the event, said that at least
seven people remained in detention. Another activist was
detained on Thursday, he said, without giving any details.
The U.S. diplomat was released on Sunday after a brief
detention but Kinshasa accused Washington of meddling.
Mende said on Wednesday the U.S. government had no right to
organise political events in Congo. Washington has previously
said the activists at the event were respected and non-partisan.
The three Senegalese and one Burkinabe activist who were
accused of teaching armed insurrection to Congolese youth left
Congo on Wednesday evening after being expelled.
The African pro-democracy activists who were arrested favour
presidential term limits and have been involved in organising
protests against state leaders trying to extend their time in
power in their home countries.
The political climate in Congo has been tense since at least
40 people were killed in January during violent demonstrations
against a revision of Congo's electoral law that opponents said
was meant to delay a presidential vote scheduled for next year.
Kabila, president since 2001, is constitutionally barred
from standing for a third, elected term next year. Mende has
said Kabila will respect the constitution but the president
himself has not commented on the issue.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Lewis/Mark Heinrich)