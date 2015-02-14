KINSHASA Feb 14 Dozens of people were missing on
Saturday after a collision between two boats on the Congo River
in western Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health
Organization (WHO) and a local official said.
The WHO said in a report that the accident occurred on
Thursday along a stretch of the river about 200 kilometres (125
miles) northeast of the capital Kinshasa in Bandundu province
and was provoked by a strong whirlwind from nearby rapids.
According to figures from local transportation officials
cited by the WHO, three bodies were recovered out of an
estimated 100 on board one of the vessels. Some 42 survivors
made it to shore.
However the WHO said that there was no passenger manifest
and that witness accounts suggest the boat was carrying closer
to 150 passengers. The second boat did not sustain any known
damage, the WHO said.
A spokesman for the governor of Bandundu said on Saturday
that dozens of passengers were missing.
A WHO spokesman said on Saturday that the provincial
governor was on his way from Kinshasa to the scene of the
accident, a remote area in Congo's interior, accompanied by a
WHO team with emergency medical supplies.
The Congo River runs for more than 4,000 kilometres (2,500
miles) and is central to commerce and transport in a country
with few paved roads. Accidents are frequent due to lax safety
standards.
A boat fire in northern Congo on Monday killed at least
seven people, according to local authorities.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Additional reporting by
Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Editing by Joe Bavier and Stephen
Powell)