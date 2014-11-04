KINSHASA Nov 4 At least one Democratic Republic
of Congo (DRC) soldier was killed in clashes with a Ugandan
rebel group blamed for massacres at a national park in the
country's remote north east, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said
on Tuesday.
Congo's army said its forces had fought with ADF rebels in
the Virunga National Park on Monday and the fighting continued
on Tuesday. It declined to comment on the killing of the
soldier.
Army spokesman Colonel Olivier Hamuli said Congolese
soldiers had pursued ADF-NALU fighters who had killed civilians
last weekend. U.N. peacekeeping mission spokesman Major Raphael
Shonza said one soldier was killed in action.
Shonza added that two civilian bodies were found in the area
but it was not clear if they were killed in the clash, while two
people who are abducted by the rebels were recovered.
A wave of overnight massacres, most committed with machetes
and hatchets, near the town of Beni have killed about 120 people
and displaced some 10,000 households in the last month,
according to the Civil Society of North Kivu.
Eleven more people were killed between Saturday night and
Sunday morning, the group said.
Government and civil society groups have blamed the recent
attacks on ADF, a secretive organisation formed in the 1990s to
fight the Ugandan government, but some analysts have questioned
this.
The mayor of Beni, Nyonyi Bwanakawa, said on Tuesday that
the identity of the assailants involved in the attacks was still
under investigation.
"If we can take one of these assailants alive, who can tell
us about how these things are happening, we will have a better
idea," he said.
