KINSHASA, April 23 At least 37 people were killed in a train crash in Democratic Republic of Congo's Katanga province on Tuesday, a witness and a local official said on Wednesday.

A witness said he counted 37 bodies at the scene of the crash. Dikanga Kazadi, Katanga's interior minister, gave a provisional toll of 56 dead and 69 injured but said the toll was expected to rise and a team had been sent to investigate the incident.

The accident involved a goods train that was carrying people near Likasi, a mining town between Lubumbashi and Kolwezi in the copper and cobalt-rich southeast. (Reporting by Pete Jones and Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)