KINSHASA, April 23 At least 37 people were
killed in a train crash in Democratic Republic of Congo's
Katanga province on Tuesday, a witness and a local official said
on Wednesday.
A witness said he counted 37 bodies at the scene of the
crash. Dikanga Kazadi, Katanga's interior minister, gave a
provisional toll of 56 dead and 69 injured but said the toll was
expected to rise and a team had been sent to investigate the
incident.
The accident involved a goods train that was carrying people
near Likasi, a mining town between Lubumbashi and Kolwezi in the
copper and cobalt-rich southeast.
(Reporting by Pete Jones and Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by
David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)