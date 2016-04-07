By Aaron Ross
| KINSHASA, April 7
KINSHASA, April 7 Democratic Republic of Congo's
government said on Thursday it had slashed the public deficit
and reined in a credit line to one of the country's largest
banks, the latest in a series of moves to shore up its franc
currency.
Africa's leading copper producer has been buffeted by low
commodity prices and cutbacks in the mining sector, which have
eaten away at foreign exchange reserves and heaped pressure on
the franc -- underlying weaknesses which an economist said
Thursday's announcement had not eliminated.
Extractive industries account for some 98 percent of the
country's export earnings.
The government of President Joseph Kabila counts
macro-economic stability as a key achievement, though some
analysts fear that lower commodity prices and higher government
spending in an election year could put that at risk.
After five years of exchange rate stability, the Congolese
franc lost 2.4 percent against the dollar on the parallel market
between the end of November and Feb. 26, the prime minister's
office said in a statement.
It had since stabilised at about 960 francs to the dollar,
the office said, after the public deficit was cut from 162
billion francs in December 2015 to 54 billion francs in the
first three months of 2016 combined.
"Certain economic operators and speculators were already
projecting an exchange rate by the end of March 2016 of 1,500
Congolese francs per dollar if the causes of this evolution were
not eradicated," the statement said.
It did not say how the deficit had been reduced.
The government said in January that it intended to reduce
government employees' pay, but the budget minister said on
Thursday that no such cuts had yet been implemented.
Michel Somwe, an economics researcher at the University of
Kinshasa, questioned the government's upbeat assessment.
"Only the government knows if the deficit has really been
reduced," he said. "The causes (of the exchange rate pressures)
have not been eradicated."
The government also reduced a central bank credit line to
the country's third largest bank, BIAC, from 44 billion francs
to 5 billion francs per month by the end of March, according to
the statement.
That forced the bank to limit daily cash withdrawals to
$500.
The statement said BIAC would need to follow an agreed plan
to reduce costs, sell shares and recover outstanding loans.
Congolese authorities have taken other measures to prop up
the franc, including last month ordering mining and oil firms to
pay taxes and import duties in dollars rather than francs.
(Additional reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko; editing by John
Stonestreet)