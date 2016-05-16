KINSHASA May 16 Democratic Republic of Congo's
prime minister proposed cutting operating costs of government
ministries and other public services by 30 percent on Monday,
warning of a risk of hyperinflation if the government failed to
act.
The government announced earlier this month that it would
propose a 22 percent reduction to its initial 8.48 trillion
Congolese franc ($8.9 billion) budget for the year, largely
because of low global metals prices.
Congo, Africa's leading copper producer, has been hard-hit
by the downturn since last year in commodities markets. The oil
and mining sectors account for some 98 percent of its export
earnings.
Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo presented details of
the revised budget to parliament on Monday, which must debate
and then vote on the proposal. The plan includes slashing
spending on healthcare equipment by over 90 percent.
"If nothing is done, we run the risk of suffering from the
hyperinflation that is hitting other countries, and of reliving
the nightmare of the 1990s," Matata told lawmakers.
Inflation in autocrat Mobutu Sese Seko's Congo, then known
as Zaire, hit an all time high rate of nearly 24,000 percent in
1994, sending the local economy crashing.
The government's most recent inflation projection foresaw a
rate of 1.4 percent in 2016.
However, after years of near total exchange rate stability,
declining reserves of foreign currency have placed pressure on
the franc, causing it to lose more than 2.5 percent of its value
against the dollar this year.
Matata also said that Congo would scale back the size of a
planned international bond issue to finance infrastructure
projects from 653 billion to 256 billion francs.
(951.9 francs = 1 dollar)
(Reporting By Aaron Ross, Editing by Marine Pennetier and Toby
Chopra)