* Budget sees growth of 10.4 percent
* Farming, mining and infrastructure seen as drivers
* Economist sees doubts over copper prices
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA, Oct 13 Democratic Republic of Congo's
economy is set to grow by 10.4 percent next year, the government
said on Monday, driven by an expansion of agriculture, mining
and infrastructure spending in Africa's largest copper producer.
The forecast, contained in the government's 2015 budget, was
higher than the International Monetary Fund's 8.5 percent
estimate for growth next year. One private economist suggested
the forecast was "not implausible" but it would require a
recovery in metals prices.
The government's 2015 outlook also represented an
acceleration from its forecast of 8.7 percent growth this year,
according to finance ministry figures last month.
Inflation is expected to slow sharply to 3.6 percent, said
an official in Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo's office.
Inflation was running at an annualised rate of 9 percent in
September in the giant nation at the heart of Africa.
The official said government spending would be 8.36 trillion
Congolese francs, or roughly a quarter of economic output,
which Ponyo told parliament would be 36.3 trillion ($39.3
billion).
"It's not implausible that they could breach double-digit
growth," said Patrick Raleigh of Standard & Poor's, which
forecast 7.5 percent growth for next year.
"But they'd need quite a lot to come right for it to move
the needle quite as much as they project. There are some doubts
about global copper prices in particular."
Concerns over the possibility of an economic slowdown in
China have recently depressed international copper prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up
1.05 percent to $6,715 a tonne on Monday, climbing away from
five-month lows of $6,600 touched on Oct. 2.
