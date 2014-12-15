* Kabila's second elected term expires in 2016
KINSHASA, Dec 15 The president of Democratic
Republic of Congo told foreign nations on Monday to respect his
country's sovereignty after several urged him to comply with the
constitution and not to run for re-election.
Though Joseph Kabila has yet to publicly declare his
intentions, Congo is rife with speculation that he is looking
for ways to remain in charge of the vast, mineral-rich nation
after his second elected five-year term in office ends in 2016.
"We are always open to the opinions, advice and suggestions
of our partners, but never to injunctions," Kabila said during a
rare public speech before a joint session of parliament.
Kabila came to power in 2001 when his father, Laurent, was
assassinated in the middle of a conflict that sucked in regional
armies are killed millions of Congolese.
He steered Congo to post-war elections in 2006 and won
re-election in 2011, although the second vote was marred by
complaints of widespread irregularities. Congo's constitution
currently limits presidents to two elected terms in office.
Senior U.S. officials have already publicly called on Kabila
not to alter the constitution in order to hold onto power.
During a summit of French-speaking countries last month,
France's President Francois Hollande more broadly cautioned
leaders facing constitutional term limits to learn from the
example of Burkina Faso.
Mass protests forced Burkina Faso's President Blaise
Compaore to step down and flee the country after he tried to
push through constitutional changes to extend his 27-year rule.
Congolese opposition leaders have managed to draw thousands
of protesters to marches calling for Kabila to step down in
2016.
In his speech on Monday, Kabila criticised what he said was
the "systematic tendency" among some of his countrymen to look
abroad for assistance to settle domestic political differences.
"There is no crisis in DRC, and even were we to have one we
would sit down together around a table to negotiate," he said.
(Reporting by Richard Ngapi; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Gareth Jones)