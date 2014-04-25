KINSHASA, April 25 At least 14 people died when
a power cut caused a crush at a crowded music festival in
Democratic Republic of Congo early on Friday, a local government
spokesman said.
The crush occurred in Kikwit, around 500 km (300 miles) from
the capital Kinshasa, on the first night of a festival organised
to commemorate famous Congolese rumba musician King Kester
Emeneya, who died 40 days ago.
"Around 2 am (0100 GMT) there was a blackout in the stadium.
At that time the concert was completely full," said Claude
Malela, a spokesman for the local government and organiser of
the festival.
"When people tried to leave there was a crush. We have
counted 14 dead and 13 injured."
An official at the interior ministry who asked not to be
named said there were fears the death toll could eventually be
as high as around 40.
(Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Editing by Emma Farge)