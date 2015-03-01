KINSHASA, March 1 The Congolese army has killed
seven rebel fighters and captured territory, weapons and men
since the start of its campaign to stamp out an insurgency in
the east of the country, the government spokesman said on
Sunday.
One soldier has been killed since the push began last week
in North and South Kivu against the Democratic Forces for the
Liberation of Rwanda, a force central to two decades of conflict
in region that borders Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda, he said.
"They (the rebels) are being chased. They are abandoning the
majority of their arms. They are less dangerous than when they
are living in their usual sites," spokesman Lambert Mende told
Reuters.
The rebel force of an estimated 1,400 fighters includes some
former soldiers and militiamen responsible for Rwanda's 1994
genocide.
They have exploited the region's gold, diamond and tin
deposits and waged periodic war with the Kinshasa government and
other armed groups since fleeing to Congo at the end of the
genocide.
Millions died of conflict, hunger and disease during a war
in Congo's east between 1998 and 2003 and the region remains
plagued by armed factions.
Efforts to contact the rebels were not successful. Analysts
say their force knows eastern Congo well and will melt into the
countryside rather than risk losses in battle.
After routing the fighters from hills around the town of
Kirumba on Friday in North Kivu's Virunga National Park, the
army units are battling rebels some 30 kilometres south near the
town of Tongo, Mende said.
More than 50 captured rebels were presented to the media at
in the North Kivu capital of Goma on Sunday. In all, 93 rebels
have been captured in the two provinces, Mende said.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Kenny Katombe; Editing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg and Rosalind Russell)