KINSHASA, Sept 2 Democratic Republic of Congo on
Wednesday banned a documentary film about a doctor who treats
war rape victims, leading the film makers to say the government
was trying to silence debate about sexual violence.
Media Minister Lambert Mende gave no reason for the decision
to ban "The Man who Mends Women (L'Homme Qui Repare Les
Femmes)", which is about Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege,
the founder of Panzi Hospital in the eastern city of Bukavu.
Sexual violence by militias and the army is a defining
atrocity of a conflict in eastern Congo that has lasted two
decades, and the hospital has treated thousands of rape victims.
Several high-level perpetrators have recently been convicted.
Human rights groups have accused the army of using rape as a
weapon, but military leaders objected to the film as slanderous,
said Thierry Michel, the film's Belgian co-producer.
"The banning of the scheduled screening of this film is a
way of gagging (Mukwege) ... and (the voice) of the victims of
these wars and tragedies that the country has lived through for
20 years," Michel said in the statement.
The film, co-financed by Belgium's foreign affairs ministry
and the International Organisation of La Francophonie, was
scheduled to be screened in the capital, Kinshasa, next week and
Bukavu the following week.
Millions died in a war in eastern Congo between 1998 and
2003, mostly from hunger and disease. Since then, the region has
been plagued by instability as dozens of armed groups compete
for its vast natural resources.
Mukwege won the Sakharov Prize, Europe's top human rights
award, last October and was tipped for last year's Nobel Peace
Prize.
